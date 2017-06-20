National Business

June 20, 2017 9:09 PM

Vermont lawmakers back in Montpelier for 2-day veto session

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The veto session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Among the issues that will be addressed are Scott's veto of the state budget that was part of a dispute over education savings and a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Negotiations have been underway to resolve the differences between lawmakers and the governor.

On Tuesday night, Scott and Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson announced an agreement on an education savings proposal. They plan to outline it at a news conference Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home 0:35

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home

View More Video