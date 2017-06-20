Vermont lawmakers back in Montpelier for 2-day veto session

Vermont lawmakers are back in Montpelier for what's scheduled to be a two-day session to deal with vetoes issued by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
The veto session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Among the issues that will be addressed are Scott's veto of the state budget that was part of a dispute over education savings and a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
Negotiations have been underway to resolve the differences between lawmakers and the governor.
On Tuesday night, Scott and Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson announced an agreement on an education savings proposal. They plan to outline it at a news conference Wednesday.
