National Business

June 20, 2017 9:17 AM

Sephora opening 400-employee warehouse in Mississippi

The Associated Press
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss.

Beauty retailer Sephora plans to open a distribution center in northern Mississippi this summer.

The subsidiary of French luxury goods house LVMH plans to hire 400 people to staff its 720,000-square-foot distribution center in Olive Branch over the next five years. The Mississippi Business Journal reports that operations will begin this month and shipping is expected to begin in late summer.

Sephora is working with Ability Works, a division of the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation that provides vocational assessment, job training, and work experience for individuals with disabilities.

Sephora did not say how much it was spending to set up the distribution center in a warehouse park developed by San Francisco-based Prologis.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn 0:45

Rescuers help horse walk out bottom of hillside in Auburn

View More Video