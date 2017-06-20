National Business

June 20, 2017 7:38 AM

Construction delays push back Sioux City pork plant opening

The Associated Press
SIOUX CITY, Iowa

Company officials say construction delays are pushing back the opening of a $300 million pork plant in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2swdqHP ) that the Seaboard Trump Foods plant was expected to begin production around July 31. But chief operating officer Mark Porter says more time's needed to get equipment in place and finish the commissioning process before commercial processing can get underway.

Porter says the new potential startup dates under consideration are Aug. 25 and Sept. 4.

The joint venture between Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods will have the capacity to slaughter 21,000 hogs a day. The plant is expected to employ around 2,000 people by the time a second shift begins operation in May 2018.

