National Business

June 20, 2017 7:34 AM

Turkish company plans textile jobs in North Carolina

The Associated Press
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

A textile company in Turkey plans to reopen an old textile mile in North Carolina, creating up to 260 jobs over three years.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office said in a statement Monday that HPFabrics Inc. has agreed to set up an operation in Winston-Salem.

The state and Winston-Salem City Council have approved tax incentives for the project.

HPFabrics president Rafet Tukek told Winston-Salem development officials the company would spend nearly $4 million to upgrade a closed textile plant in the city. He says the manufacturing plant will strengthen trade between the United States and Turkey.

The company was formed earlier this year.

Tukek told Winston-Salem economic development officials the average annual salary for the local jobs would be about $30,000, plus benefits.

