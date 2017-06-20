3rd former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft

A third former Winnebago Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to his role in stealing from the tribe's casino in Iowa.
The Sioux City (Iowa) Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2svXXrb) that Charles Aldrich entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
Aldrich is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinneVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Lawrence Payer and Louis Houghton pleaded guilty last month to the same charge: theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands. They await sentencing.
