June 19, 2017 5:39 PM

16-year-old arrested in theft of gun from Massachusetts mall

The Associated Press
SAUGUS, Mass.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of breaking into a Massachusetts sporting goods store at a mall and stealing a gun and ammunition.

Police responded to an alarm at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Square One Mall in Saugus at about 4:30 a.m. Monday and found a front window broken.

They saw someone with a gun and ammunition in the store but lost sight of him.

Police say the boy got the long gun from a locked rack within the store.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and apprehended the suspect at his Everett home about 5 miles away at about 11:30 a.m.

Area schools sheltered in place for several hours until the arrest.

The mall opened at about 1 p.m., except for Dick's.

Police later recovered the gun.

