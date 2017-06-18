National Business

June 18, 2017 9:07 PM

Traffic to be reduced for work on NH-Vt. covered bridge

The Associated Press
CORNISH, N.H.

Motorists who use the historic Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge to cross between New Hampshire and Vermont can expect delays one evening this week.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled to test its fire suppression system on the bridge between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The department says traffic will be reduced to one lane and delays are likely. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The Cornish-Windsor bridge is the longest wooden bridge in the United States and the longest two-span covered bridge in the world.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes 1:17

New nonprofit aims to combat Whatcom County homelessness with tiny homes

View More Video