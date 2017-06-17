Coal plant's possible closure spurs Grand Canyon tram debate

FILE - This Oct. 22, 2012, file photo shows a view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz. The impending closure of a coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation could lend momentum to a project being considered by tribal leaders to build a tram at the Grand Canyon to fill the economic void. The Grand Canyon Escalade project was brought up to Navajo Nation lawmakers and tribal members last fall by former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale as a solution to shrinking revenues from nonrenewable energies, Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo