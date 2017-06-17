National Business

June 17, 2017 9:06 AM

Not so peachy: Tough year for peach crop in Alabama

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

This could be difficult year for Alabama peach growers.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System says farmers are expected to produce only 10 percent to 30 percent of their usual harvest this year.

The combination of a warm winter, a late frost and the lingering stress caused by last year's drought are hurting crops at some orchards. The central part of the state is particularly hard hit.

Edgar Vinson, an Alabama Extension fruit specialist, says peaches need a certain number of cold days every winter to produce healthy fruit in the spring and summer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down 0:27

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos