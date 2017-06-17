National Business

June 17, 2017 7:38 AM

Twin Cities grocery rivalry intensifies

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

A grocery chain rivalry in the Twin Cities is becoming more intense.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2s2PMmf) reports that Hy-Vee will have eight stores in the Twin Cities by the end of the year and plans to open at least seven more.

Hy-Vee plans to compete with more established chains in the area by offering online ordering, home delivery, and in-store, sit-down casual dining restaurants that have full bars and serve everything from sushi to steaks.

Cub has the most grocery stores in the market with about 70 locations. But many other chains, such as Target and Aldi, have been making moves on the market.

Grocery industry consultant David Livingston says he thinks the Twin Cities will continue to see new grocery competitors and that the competition is good for consumers.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down 0:27

Northwood Casino ordered to shut down

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos