Twin Cities grocery rivalry intensifies

A grocery chain rivalry in the Twin Cities is becoming more intense.
Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2s2PMmf) reports that Hy-Vee will have eight stores in the Twin Cities by the end of the year and plans to open at least seven more.
Hy-Vee plans to compete with more established chains in the area by offering online ordering, home delivery, and in-store, sit-down casual dining restaurants that have full bars and serve everything from sushi to steaks.
Cub has the most grocery stores in the market with about 70 locations. But many other chains, such as Target and Aldi, have been making moves on the market.
Grocery industry consultant David Livingston says he thinks the Twin Cities will continue to see new grocery competitors and that the competition is good for consumers.
