Spokane residents share Japanese internment camp stories

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows an aluminum suitcase belonging to Jeanne Tanaka, taken during an interview at her home in Spokane, Wash. For Tanaka, now 93, internment started earlier. Police came for her father one January day while he was working in the pea fields on their farm in Auburn, Washington. They took him away with no explanation. The Spokesman-Review via AP Kathy Plonka