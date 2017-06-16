National Business

June 16, 2017 12:17 PM

Alaska lawmakers face special session amid budget impasse

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Alaska Legislature has adjourned from a special session without reaching agreement on a budget, setting the stage for another special session as the threat of a government shutdown looms.

Late Thursday, over the objection of minority Republicans, the House majority coalition voted to cram a budget to fund state operations into Alaska's capital budget.

The House then adjourned from the special session, forcing the Senate to either take-or-leave the proposal.

Senate President Pete Kelly said the Senate would not support the plan. Gov. Bill Walker said the House "did not get the job done for Alaska."

The Senate adjourned without debating the measure Friday morning.

Lawmakers are under pressure to pass a budget before the new fiscal year starts July 1.

