Greece dodges new crisis but austerity remains part of life

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, left, speaks with from right, European Commissioner for Economy Pierre Moscovici, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire during a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council building in Luxembourg on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Eurogroup finance ministers met on Thursday to review the bailout program for Greece. Geert Vanden Wijngaert AP Photo