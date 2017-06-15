National Business

June 15, 2017 10:29 PM

Restaurant bans tipping, raises prices for better salaries

The Associated Press
DOVER, N.H.

A New Hampshire restaurant is banning tips in favor of raising menu prices to give its staff a salary of $45,000 to $50,000 per year.

Owners of 7th Settlement Brewery in Dover say they are the first restaurant in New Hampshire to ban tipping, and will no longer accept tips starting Labor Day. The rationale behind the change is to offer full-time benefits and time off.

Co-founder David Boynton says they're going to call it "hospitality included" and will be raising menu prices by 15 to 21 percent in order to make up the difference. He says the change is so every employee makes the same wage.

Sean Conroy, a server at the restaurant, says he's nervous about the changes, but is excited about the opportunity to equalize pay.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Did you know these facts about Flag Day? 0:50

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos