National Business

June 15, 2017 9:00 PM

US accuses Chinese company of transferring NKorean money

The Associated Press
BEIJING

U.S. authorities have accused a Chinese company of helping North Korea evade financial sanctions and asked a court to seize $1.9 million they said was improperly moved through American financial institutions.

A complaint released Thursday in Washington accused Mingzheng International Trading Ltd. of conducting transactions for North Korea's state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, the country's main foreign-exchange bank. The bank is barred from the U.S. financial system under sanctions imposed in response to the North's nuclear weapons development.

The Department of Justice said the case would represent one of the largest U.S. seizures of North Korean funds.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Did you know these facts about Flag Day? 0:50

Did you know these facts about Flag Day?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos