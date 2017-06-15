Democrats pass new recall rules, Republicans cry foul

California Democratic lawmakers have voted to change the rules governing recall elections in an effort to save one of their own members, a move Republicans are protesting as "blatant electioneering."
Lawmakers passed the changes Thursday as part of a series of budget bills, sending it to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.
The changes would let people rescind their signatures from recall petitions and let lawmakers weigh in on potential costs. They could delay recall elections by more than two months.
Democratic Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton is facing a recall campaign over his vote to increase the gas tax. Democrats say the changes are necessary because Newman's opponents are using unfair tactics to gather signatures. The recall's supporters deny the charges.
Democrats will lose their Senate supermajority if Newman is recalled.
