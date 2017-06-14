The Latest: Police official IDs UPS warehouse shooter

0:51 Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California Pause

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

0:50 Did you know these facts about Flag Day?

2:51 What can be done about the high cost of housing in Bellingham?

1:19 Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice

2:36 Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor returns from surgery on both ankles, briefly being in wheelchair

2:50 Earl Thomas, full go 6 months after broken tibia. "I will be ready for the first game."

1:38 Is this the biggest mural in Washington?

2:24 How hard is it to launch an egg into space?