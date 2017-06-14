40-pound catfish to be released following Penguins parade

A Pennsylvania fish market is releasing a 40-pound catfish back into the river after the Pittsburgh Penguins victory parade.
The catfish was caught by a local fisherman and donated to Robert Wholey & Co. Inc. for the duration of the Stanley Cup Finals. The store, commonly known as Wholey's, held a naming contest for the fish. Stanley naturally won.
Owner Jim Wholey says Stanley has been safe from Nashville Predators fans, known for throwing catfish on the ice for good luck during home games. Wholey says it is time for Stanley to go back into the river and "live his life."
The catfish will be released into the river around Point State Park on Wednesday.
Comments