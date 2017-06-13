Elderly driver doesn't remember how he flipped car in crash

Police say they are unsure of what caused a crash that left an 86-year-old Maine man upside down in his car.
Hallowell Police Chief Eric Nason says workers were finishing repairs on a bridge when a sedan crossed the dividing line and hit a stopped car. The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2snpaz4 ) the sedan rolled onto its roof after the crash.
Police interviewed driver Lincoln Orff, but he told police he didn't remember what caused the crash. Nason says drugs and alcohol aren't suspected but guessed the driver could have medical issues that led to him not remembering the crash. Orff suffered minor injuries.
Nason says police are not planning to file charges against Orff. No one else was injured in the collision.
