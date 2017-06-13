Nevada judge mulls suit over July 1 recreational pot startup

FILE- In this March 24, 2017 file photo, Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, smells a sample of marijuana as Christopher Price, a ''budtender'' at the Blum medical marijuana dispensary, describes the operation during a brief tour a the store in Reno, Nev. A judge in Nevada is trying to decide whether the state's first sales of recreational marijuana should begin as scheduled July 1 despite complaints from alcohol distributors. Lawyers for the liquor distributors and the Nevada Department of Taxation go before Judge James Wilson in Carson City Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to argue the case. Scott Sonner, File AP Photo