Trump transition aide was key player in Flynn's Turkish work

In this March 15, 2014, photo provided by Alfredo Flores, from left, Vice Admiral Michael Rogers; Paul Monteiro, vice chairman and co-Founder of Nowruz Commission; Bijan R. Kian and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn talk during the Fifth Annual Nowruz Commission Gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington. As Michael Flynn spent last fall campaigning as Donald Trump’s top national security adviser, Bijan Kian, his little-known business partner supervised much of the foreign political work for Turkish interests that has boomeranged back on Flynn, now the target of a federal criminal investigation and congressional inquiries. Alfredo Flores via AP)