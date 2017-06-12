National Business

June 12, 2017 7:25 PM

Sydney Uber driver sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

The Associated Press
SYDNEY

An Uber driver was sentenced on Tuesday to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney.

Muhammad Naveed, 41, had pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state District Court to raping the 22-year--old woman in October 2015. He argued that the sex was consensual.

He picked the woman up from Sydney's Kings Cross nightclub precinct and raped her in a side street.

Judge Deborah Payne ordered Naveed to serve at least six years and four months in prison before he can be considered for parole.

