National Business

June 12, 2017 7:38 AM

Grain lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 6.60 cents lower at $4.39 a bushel; July corn was down 6.20 cents at $3.8140 a bushel; July oats was down 2.20 cents at $2.50 a bushel while July soybeans lost 5.60 cents to $9.3560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.35 cents lower at $1.2990 a pound; August feeder cattle was down .65 cent at $1.5353 pound; June lean hogs lost .30 cent to $.8218 a pound.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos