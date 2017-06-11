National Business

June 11, 2017 1:27 AM

Fla. orange crop estimate increases slightly in June

The Associated Press
BARTOW, Fla.

Florida's orange crop forecast has increased slightly but its grapefruit crop has remained unchanged.

Federal agricultural officials said Friday that the June forecast showed the state's orange crop growing by 500,000 boxes to 68.5 million boxes for the 2016-2017 growing season.

The grapefruit crop forecast remained unchanged from the previous month at 7.8 million boxes.

Florida Department of Citrus Executive Director Shannon Shepp says the extra 500,000 boxes is something to celebrate, given the hard times facing Florida's citrus growers.

Florida's citrus industry has been decimated in the past decade by the citrus greening disease.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway 0:36

Crash near Blaine border crossing shuts down Pacific Highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos