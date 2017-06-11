Florida Keys bridge will end hand-collected tolls July 31

Electronic tolls are coming to a road linking the Florida Keys with the mainland.
Tolls have been collected for decades by hand at the Card Sound Bridge in North Key Largo. That practice will end July 31.
The bridge and toll road are separate from U.S. 1, the other route linking the island chain with the mainland.
Keys officials say construction will begin Aug. 1 for new Sunpass electronic tolls at the bridge. No tolls will be collected until the project is completed in February.
In a statement, Monroe County engineering and road services director Judy Clarke said the construction project includes "speed-reducing elements" to mimic the way the old tollbooth forced cars to slow down and stop in the 45-mph zone.
Increasing traffic and budget concerns prompted Keys officials to convert the bridge to electronic tolls.
