Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right back to the camera, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 10, 2017. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo
National Business

June 10, 2017 10:16 PM

Gulf nations may let some Qataris stay amid diplomatic rift

The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have signaled they may allow some Qataris to stay in their countries amid a diplomatic rift with the Gulf nation.

The three Gulf nations said early Sunday that officials would consider "humanitarian cases" as a deadline looms for Qataris to return home.

On June 5, the countries cut diplomatic ties to Qatar and ordered all Qataris out within 14 days.

For its part, Qatar issued an overnight statement saying residents living in the country from those nations that severed ties would have "complete freedom" to stay despite the "hostile and tendentious campaigns" now targeting it.

Arab nations have tried to isolate Qatar over its alleged support of militant groups and ties to Iran.

