Port gets railroad; New Orleans gets riverfront space

An agreement announced this week calls for the Port of New Orleans to give the city two wharves at the edge of the French Quarter in exchange for the city-owned Public Belt Railroad.
The New Orleans Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2s8XQou ) the deal will give the city control of more riverfront area. It will open up uninterrupted access for the public to a 3-mile stretch of the riverfront.
City officials say port officials are working with "hospitality partners" to find about $15 million to convert the Gov. Nicholls Street and Esplanade Avenue wharves into public park space.
The bulk of the money is expected to be contributed by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which brings in nearly $60 million a year from sources including state-approved hotel taxes.
