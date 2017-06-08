Florida beach city voters will decide on alcohol sales limit

Voters will decide whether alcohol sales should be limited following fatal Memorial Day weekend shootings in a Florida beach city.
The Miami Herald reports (http://hrld.us/2rMnhcj ) that Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine said on Wednesday the issue should go to the people, and city commissioners unanimously agreed the question will appear on the November ballot.
Voters will be asked if Miami Beach should adopt an ordinance ending alcohol sales in outdoor venues at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.
Ocean Drive businesses say they support letting voters decide, but there should be a study done on the impact earlier closure would have on bars' jobs and revenue, which contribute to the city's tourism tax revenue.
Commissioner John Elizabeth Aleman says they're not trying to kill the fun, but really address criminality.
