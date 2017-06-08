National Business

June 08, 2017 2:59 AM

Postal service warns Illinois community to control dogs

The Associated Press
GEORGETOWN, Ill.

Recent dog attacks on mail carriers in an eastern Illinois community have postal officials warning residents if they don't control their pets they might find themselves fetching their mail.

The (Champaign) News Gazette (http://bit.ly/2s53Ga2 ) reports that Georgetown Postmaster Alicia Ford says postal officials are considering going to a centralized delivery system that would force customers to pick up their mail at drop stations.

Postal officials say the Vermilion County community has the worst record for such confrontations in the entire postal district that stretches from Danville to St. Louis. They add things are getting worse. They say postal workers have been bitten and in less than two weeks the postal service has received 25 calls from carriers reporting confrontations with dogs on customers' property.

