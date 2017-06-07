National Business

June 07, 2017 1:05 AM

EU to screen Bangladeshi goods for explosives

The Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh

The European Union has slapped new security screening on imports from Bangladesh.

The move demands that all air and sea shipments undergo screening for explosives before entering the European bloc.

Businesses worry the new requirements will make it costlier to sell products to EU nations. Just over half of Bangladeshi exports go to the EU, accounting for $18.68 billion in revenues during the last fiscal year.

Government officials said the move was unexpected and that they were given no explanation when informed Monday of the change.

The EU ambassador's office in Dhaka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home 0:23

Bear caught on video wandering around Lake Whatcom home

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos