June 06, 2017

Philippines asks social media to remove militant video

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine military officials say they've asked social media companies including Facebook to remove a video showing militants smashing icons in a Catholic church in a besieged southern city, saying it may be an attempt to fan hatred and turn the conflict into a religious war.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, the military spokesman, said Wednesday that officials have asked Facebook and other social media outfits to remove posts of the video. He also appealed to netizens not to share the video, which shows militants ripping a picture of Pope Francis, toppling a crucifix, and stomping on and torching statues.

Militants aligned with the Islamic State group continue to control pockets of territory in Marawi, where they laid siege more than two weeks ago.

