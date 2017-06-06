National Business

Village says festival will go on despite contract dispute

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio

The mayor of a southwestern Ohio village pledges that its annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will go on despite a pending dispute with the operators over the police hired as security for the event.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rQbqMy ) that the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce sent a letter Monday to the village of Waynesville about village demands concerning the festival.

Waynesville canceled its contract with the chamber last year amid a dispute over the costs of police security and liability required by new regulations approved by the village council.

The chamber says its insurance company can't comply with the village's demands and that the new rules break state law.

Mayor Dave Stubbs says the festival will go on as planned.

It's scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15.

