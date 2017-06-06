The Latest: GOP Passaic clerk wins primary state senate race

The Latest on New Jersey's state legislative races (all times local):
10:20 p.m.
Passaic County Clerk Kristin Corrado has won the Republican primary for northern New Jersey's open senate seat in the 40th District.
Corrado defeated Bergen County Republican Chairman Paul DiGaetano and law enforcement investigator Edward Buttimore, of Cedar Grove, on Tuesday.
Corrado had the backing of incumbent GOP state Sen. Kevin O'Toole, who is retiring from the seat.
DiGaetano is a former seven-term Assemblyman who represented the 36th District. He's the influential Bergen County Republican chairman.
Corrado will face Democrat Thomas Duch, of Wyckoff, in the Nov. 7 general election. The district includes parts of Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.
O'Toole announced his retirement this year after serving since 2008. He has been a close ally of Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
_____
9:50 p.m.
Republican New Jersey state Sen. Sam Thompson has won in the 12th Legislative District primary in his bid to hold onto his job.
Thompson defeated Art Haney on Tuesday. Haney has served as a Republican Party leader in Old Bridge.
The district includes parts of Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.
Haney and Thompson split party support. Thompson had the backing of Monmouth and Ocean county Republicans, while Haney won support from the Burlington and Middlesex parties.
Thompson has been a member of the Senate since 2012 and an Assembly member before that going back to 1998.
Thompson will face a Democratic challenge from David Lande, of Millstone Township, in the Nov. 7 general election.
____
9:40 p.m.
State Sen. Steven Oroho has defeated William Hayden, of Branchville, in the 24th Legislative District's Republican primary.
Oroho was a co-sponsor last year of legislation that established an eight-year $16 billion transportation trust fund and cut the sales and estate taxes. The legislation also hiked the gas tax by 23 cents.
Hayden is a transportation department staffer. He used "Remember the Gas Tax" as his slogan and said he opposed the hike.
The northwestern New Jersey district includes parts of Morris, Sussex and Warren counties.
Oroho is a certified financial planner and has served in the Senate since 2008. He will face Democratic attorney Jennifer Hamilton in the Nov. 7 general election.
_____
8 a.m.
Voters in New Jersey are heading to the polls on Tuesday to elect Democratic and Republican candidates for November's legislative election.
There are contests in eight state Senate and fifteen Assembly races. Voters will elect a new 120-member Legislature in November.
New Jersey's 40 legislative districts each include two Assembly members and one state senator. Democrats currently control both chambers.
None of the Democratic or Republican parties' top leaders face primary challenges on Tuesday. In some of the contested races, the campaigns are among candidates of the party that has traditionally failed to win the general election.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Comments