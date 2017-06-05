National Business

June 05, 2017 9:24 AM

The Latest: Kansas governor uncommitted on schools, tax plan

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools (all times local):

11:23 a.m.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback isn't saying whether he would sign or veto a bill that would raise income taxes and increase spending on public schools.

Brownback told reporters Monday that he wants to maintain pro-growth tax policies even as Kansas raises new revenues to fix its budget and provide extra money to schools. But he wouldn't say what he would do if a bill backed by Republican leaders reaches his desk.

The plan would increase raise more than $1 billion in new revenue over two years by increasing income taxes. The measure also phases in a $293 million education funding increase over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

___

9:28 a.m.

Kansas legislators have a new, larger estimate for how much a plan drafted by Republican lawmakers would increase spending on public schools.

The State Department of Education projected Monday that the plan would phase in a $293 million increase over two years. The previous estimate was $285 million.

The plan ties the funding increase to another measure that would increase income taxes to raise more than $1 billion over two years to also help fix the budget. The House planned to vote by Monday afternoon on a single bill with the package.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate and gave lawmakers until June 30 to pass a new school finance law. Critics say the plan would not boost spending enough to satisfy the court.

___

5:49 a.m.

Kansas legislators are preparing to vote on a bill that ties an increase in income taxes to a plan for boosting spending on public schools.

Republican lawmakers pushing the plan Monday hoped it would settle the Legislature's two biggest issues in a single package. A few critics likened the unusual legislative hybrid to Frankenstein's monster.

The House was to debate the bill first Monday morning.

The measure raises more than $1 billion over two years by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners. It also phases in a $285 million increase in education funding over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

