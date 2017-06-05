National Business

June 05, 2017 7:31 AM

US services firms expanded at solid but slower pace in May

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
U.S. services companies expanded at a slightly slower pace in May compared with the previous month, a sign that modest economic growth is likely to continue.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says its services index slipped last month to 56.9 from 57.5 in April. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion. Sales and new orders grew more slowly, while a measure of employment showed companies stepped up hiring.

Growth has likely picked up in the April-June quarter after a sluggish start to the year. Americans are spending a bit more, which boosts services firms, such as retailers, restaurants and hotels. Economists forecast growth will reach an annual pace of 3 percent, up from just 1.2 percent in the January-March quarter.

