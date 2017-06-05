Kansas lawmakers advance new tax, school funding proposals

Kansas legislators advanced a new plan Monday evening to meet a court's mandate on education spending, after separating it from a proposed tax hike aimed at fixing the cash-strapped state's budget.
The House approved a proposal to phase in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years, and its 67-55 vote set up a quick vote in the Senate that would determine whether the bill went to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. Drafted by House and Senate negotiators, it creates a per-pupil formula for distributing state dollars to ensure that more dollars go to programs that help low-performing students and all-day kindergarten classes.
Another team of negotiators drafted a separate proposal to raise $1.2 billion over two years by rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback. The House planned to vote on it Monday night.
Legislators felt intense pressure to resolve their two biggest issues because Monday was the 108th day of a legislative session that was supposed to last 100 days. It was already one of the longest in state history.
"We should close the gate before the cows get out," said Sen. Dan Kerschen, a Wichita-area Republican who's voted with both GOP conservatives and moderates and was a tax negotiator.
Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's $4 billion a year in aid to its 286 public school districts is inadequate.
Many legislators in both parties also were skeptical that the proposed increase in spending on schools would satisfy the Supreme Court.
The justices did not say exactly how much funding must increase when they set a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school finance law. But attorneys for four school districts that sued the state in 2010 have said the increase needs to be much larger, and Democrats have argued that the minimum is phasing in a $400 million increase over two years.
Democratic Rep. Ed Trimmer, of Winfield, predicted the court will reject the plan and lawmakers will have to have a special session to allow schools to open after June.
He told colleagues in explaining his "no" vote: "I will see you all in July."
Democrats and many GOP moderates also object to a proposal in the school funding plan that would expand a program giving income tax credits to corporations that donate money to private-school scholarships for students in poorly performing public schools. GOP conservatives created the program in 2014, and this year's proposal would allow individuals and partnerships to claim the tax credit as well.
Some moderate Republicans overcame their misgivings about a few pieces of the plan because they believe it creates a fair formula for distributing aid even if the court decides that the spending increase isn't large enough.
"I would urge you to look at the big picture," said Rep. Melissa Rooker, a moderate Kansas City-area Republican.
GOP leaders had previously combined the school funding plan with a smaller income tax increase in a single bill, gambling that the combination would help the tax increase pass. Instead, lawmakers from all camps heavily criticized the tactic, and the House voted 91-32 against the big package — forcing legislators to scramble.
The move was highly unusual. Kansas legislators typically consider taxes separately from spending and policy so that all of the issues receive greater vetting.
But in addition to thinking the marriage would help a tax plan's chances, GOP leaders believed Brownback would find it difficult to veto the package. Before the debate on that single package, Brownback would not say whether he would sign or veto the measure if it reached his desk.
