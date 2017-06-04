South Korea draws up $10 billion extra budget to create jobs

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in points to a bulletin board which offers a quick summary of current conditions in the country's employment market and highlights the emphasis the new president and his government place on creating jobs, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea's government said Monday, June 5, 2017, it has drawn up an 11.2 trillion won

$10 billion) extra budget to create jobs as the new administration took its first steps to deliver campaign pledges. The signs read "South Korea job status board and employment rate".