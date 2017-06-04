What can $75,560 get you in California? A prison cell

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, correctional officers keep watch on inmates on the recreation yard at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005, even as court orders related to overcrowding have reduced the population by about one-quarter. Salaries and benefits for prison guards and medical providers drove much of the increase. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo