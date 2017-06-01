LePage promises to veto budget without education reform

Maine's Republican governor says he'll veto any budget that increases education funding without big changes to the system.
Gov. Paul LePage said on a Thursday radio call-in that money should go to classrooms, not administrators.
Democrats and Republicans remain at odds on LePage's $6.8 billion, two-year budget proposal. Both parties are accusing each other of threatening a government shutdown.
A major sticking point is the voter-approved, three percent surtax on household income above $200,000. The estimated $320 million revenue over the next two years would go to classrooms.
Republicans have pledged to eliminate the surtax they call anti-business and say Democrats are exaggerating revenue estimates.
LePage criticized Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau's proposal to nix the tax and use projected revenues for $100 million in education funding over two years.
