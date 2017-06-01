National Business

June 01, 2017 7:29 AM

Grain mixed, livestock higher

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 2.60 cents lower at $4.2660 bushel; July corn was off 1.80 cents at $3.7020 a bushel; July oats was up 4.60 cents at $2.52 a bushel while July soybeans rose 1.20 cents to $9.1740 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was 1.90 cents higher at $1.2630 a pound; August feeder cattle was up 2 cents at $1.5460 pound; June lean hogs gained .30 cent to $.8225 a pound.

