In China, some signs of greater acceptance of LGBT people

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 13, 2016 file photo, supporters line up to attend a court session in Changsha in central China's Hunan province, where a gay couple has a hearing in China's first gay marriage case. A judge ruled against the couple in the case that was seen as a landmark moment for the country's emerging LGBT rights movement. Chinese characters read "Changsha city Furong District Court" Gerry Shih AP Photo