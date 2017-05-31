Senate approves $11.8 billion budget and companion bill

The New Hampshire Senate on Wednesday approved an $11.8 billion budget after rejecting more than two dozen attempts by Democrats to boost funding for mental health care, education and other programs.
The House in April failed to pass a spending plan for the first time in decades after a small group of conservatives voted with Democrats to defeat the $11.9 billion budget proposed by Republican leaders. There were no such defections in the Senate, which voted 14-9 along party lines to pass both its spending plan and a companion bill making policy changes to support the allocations. Debate lasted until nearly midnight as Democrats attempted to either add money to the budget or at least force debate on their policy priorities.
Under the budget plan, general fund spending would increase 1.4 percent in the first year and 1.1 percent in the second. Democrats argued it underestimates revenues and prioritized tax cuts for businesses over protecting the state's most vulnerable residents. Republicans countered that it demonstrates commitment to solving major problems such as the state's heroin and opioid crisis and a failing child protection system while shielding taxpayers from tax or fee increases.
"We only spent what we were able to afford, being sure to care for our most needy citizens," said Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, called it a three-legged stool that meets the state's needs, protects taxpayers and boosts the economy.
"Not everyone gets everything they want, and you've heard me quote my favorite 20th century philosopher Mick Jagger before. You don't always get what you want, but this is a budget where we get what we need," he said.
But Democratic Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, described the spending plan as "a political budget that appeals to the wealthiest 1 percent of our state and the extreme 5 percent of the House of Republicans next door."
"Let's think about those who need us the most," said Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester. "Let's think about those who depend on us."
Republicans voted down a slew of amendments offered by Democrats, including one that would have increased funding for community mental health centers, paid for nine nurses at the state psychiatric hospital and created an Assertive Community Treatment team for children with severe mental illness. Another would have created voluntary services for families involved in the child protection system, something that was recommended in a harsh audit lawmakers requested after the deaths of several toddlers. Republicans argued that their plan represented significant steps forward in both areas but that it was impossible to fund everything.
The Senate budget is about $19 million less than what Republican Gov. Chris Sununu proposed. It includes reducing the state's business profits tax to 7.7 percent in 2019 and 7.5 percent in 2021. The state's business enterprise tax would fall to .60 in 2019 and .50 in 2021. Republicans argued that the tax cuts were necessary to keep the state competitive.
"The business community is not a government ATM, it's not something where every time we want to do something we just slide the card in," said Sen. Andy Sanborn, R-Bedford.
Republicans rejected an attempt by Democrats to eliminate the business tax cuts, as well as their amendments to keep the state's expanded Medicaid program in place for two more years and to prevent money from being diverted from the state's alcohol abuse prevention and treatment fund. Tempers flared over several amendments regarding funding for abortion and the clinics that perform them.
The budget now goes to the House, which could concur and send it on to the governor, vote it down or set up a committee of conference where both chambers would meet to hash out their differences.
