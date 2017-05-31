National Business

May 31, 2017 5:08 AM

Reading Health to buy 5 hospitals, change name to Tower

The Associated Press
READING, Pa.

Reading Health System plans to buy five other eastern Pennsylvania hospitals and change the system's name to Tower Health.

The Reading Eagle (http://bit.ly/2raAYTw ) says Reading Health announced the plans Tuesday, but didn't immediately release additional details.

The statement says Reading Health and subsidiaries of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems have an asset purchase agreement to buy Pottstown Memorial Medical Center; Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville; Phoenixville Hospital; Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove; and Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia.

The healthy system says the new network will serve about 2.5 million people.

