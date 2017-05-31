Daughter of woman central to SKorea scandal returns to Seoul

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014 file photo, South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the confidante of former President Park Geun-hye, competes during the equestrian dressage team competition for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. After spending several months in detention in Denmark, the daughter of a jailed confidante of ousted President Park will be extradited to her home country on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to be investigated over a corruption scandal that toppled Park. Chung’s return may allow prosecutors to expand their inquiry against Park, who was removed from office and arrested in March. Yonhap via AP, File Lee Sang-hak