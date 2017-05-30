Hearings open in Navalny vs. Usmanov defamation case

Alexei Navalny, right, and Alisher Usmanov's lawyer Genrikh Padva, center, stand at a court room in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Hearings have opened in the defamation case between Russian opposition leader Navalny and multi-billionaire Usmanov. Usmanov, estimated to be worth $15 billion, has sued Navalny over his investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's alleged wealth. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo