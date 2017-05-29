National Business

Ohio drivers see lower gas prices at end of holiday weekend

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The end of the long weekend for Memorial Day has brought lower gas prices for drivers around Ohio.

The state average for a gallon of regular fuel was about $2.29 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's down from about $2.36 a week ago and $2.49 at this time last year.

The national average was $2.37 per gallon on Monday. That's a penny higher than last week and a nickel more than the average from this time last year.

AAA had projected that over 34 million people nationwide would take a road trip of some sort for the holiday weekend and that summer travel will increase fuel demand.

