May 29, 2017 5:35 AM

Thursday marks key legislative deadline in New Hampshire

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire lawmakers face a key deadline this week as they move toward wrapping up the legislative session.

Thursday is the last day for the House and Senate to act on bills that originated in the opposite chamber. The Senate is set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, while the House is in session Thursday.

Among other bills, the Senate is voting on an $11.8 billion, two-year budget plan. The House, which failed to pass its own version of the budget, could concur with the Senate version or request a committee of conference to provide its input. The deadline to act on all committee of conference reports is June 22.

