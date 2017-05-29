India's limits on selling cattle could hurt industry, diets

FILE - In this Sunday, July 1, 2012, file photo, cows which are considered holy by Hindus stray around as a Hindu devotee, center, offers prayers to the Sun after bathing at Sangam in Allahabad, India. The Indian government has banned the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter in a move to protect animals considered holy by many Hindus. State governments and industry bodies have criticized the ban as a blow to beef and leather exports that will also leave hundreds of thousands jobless and deprive millions of Christians, Muslims and poor Hindus of a cheap source of protein. Rajesh Kumar Singh, File AP Photo