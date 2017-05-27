National Business

May 27, 2017 7:07 AM

Texas company sues Alabama school system

The Associated Press
ATHENS, Ala.

A Texas company is suing an Alabama school system over an educational program for young prisoners.

Grade Results maintains the Athens Board of Education owes it more than $2 million for nearly 500 students in an online educational program for incarcerated youths.

The Decatur Daily (http://bit.ly/2rD0LF2 ) reports that the school system denies allegations in the federal lawsuit.

Grade Results provides online educational programs. The system says it hired the company last year to provide education in county lockups.

The school system says it wasn't satisfied with Grade Results, which met with sheriff's officials from around the state.

The company says the school system is refusing to pay a fee of $4,300 for each of 489 students registered in virtual programs. The lawsuit says the system also owes it another $80,000.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham? 1:12

Have you seen the low tides this week around Bellingham?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos