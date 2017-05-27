G-7 source: US gets more time for climate pact answer

US President Donald Trump shares a word with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, as Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi listens, at a G7 Summit expanded session, in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A source at the Group of Seven summit says the seven wealthy democracies have reached a deal to give the Trump administration time to tell them whether the United States plans to stay in the Paris climate agreement. ANSA via AP Flavio Lo Scalzo